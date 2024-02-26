All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's National Police exposes Ministry of Defence officials accused of embezzlement

Economichna PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 17:45
Ukraine's National Police exposes Ministry of Defence officials accused of embezzlement
Photo: National Police

The police in Vinnytsia Oblast have exposed a criminal group amongst Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence officials who caused losses of UAH 4.3 million (about US$112,000) while procuring military equipment.

Source: press service of the National Police

Quote: "Abusing his official position, the head of one of the Ministry of Defence's departments, along with two subordinates, entered into a direct, non-competitive agreement with a company to purchase army beds at inflated prices. The culprits caused losses of nearly UAH 4.3 million to the state budget," the report said.

Advertisement:

Details: According to the investigation department, the 39-year-old head of one of the Ministry of Defence's departments, along with his 68-year-old and 44-year-old subordinates, purchased 2,000 military beds at prices higher than market prices, in violation of legal procedures.

During searches in their offices, law enforcement officers seized a million hryvnias, documentation, draft records, computer equipment, and mobile phones.

Investigators reported suspicion to all members of the organised criminal group. They face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

During the pre-trial investigation, the 39-year-old suspect was given a preventive measure of detention with UAH 4 million bail (about US$104,000). His two accomplices were given a preventive measure of a round-the-clock house arrest.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: