Ukraine's Culture Ministry adds Crimean Tatar coffee tradition and dance to intangible heritage list

Monday, 26 February 2024, 20:25

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has added four new elements to Ukraine’s list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

According to the ministry’s order, the following have been added to the list:

  • the traditional cooking and eating of Zozulia [a millet porridge made with milk and slow-cooked in the oven – ed.] in Vinnytsia Oblast;
  • the traditional preparation of Zatirka, a soup, in the village of Kryva Luka in Donetsk Oblast;
  • the coffee tradition of the Crimean Tatars;
  • Ağır Ava ve Qaytarma, a Crimean Tatar dance.

The Ministry of Culture stated that Ukrainian hromadas should take into account the recommendations and suggestions given by the ministry’s Expert Intangible Cultural Heritage in order to preserve these elements. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The ministry did not specify whether these traditions are under threat due to Russian aggression.

 
Photo: website of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine

The National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage is maintained to comply with Article 12 of the UNESCO Convention. New elements are added to the inventory further to recommendations made by the Expert Board for Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Other protected elements of Ukraine’s national intangible cultural heritage are listed here.

