Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts

Zelenskyy and fortifications in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Ukraine will deploy additional forces to Kharkiv fronts following intensified Russian activity on the border with Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyyʼs address on 10 May 2024

Quote: "Kharkiv Oblast is the main focus. Today [10 May – ed.], Russian troops tried to expand operations against Ukraine. We are aware of the size of the invaders' forces and see their plan. Our soldiers, our artillery, our drones are retaliating against the invaders. I am grateful to each of our soldiers, each sergeant, each officer who are defending our positions in the best way possible.

Advertisement:

We are adding more troops to Kharkiv fronts. Both along our state border and along the entire frontline, we will invariably destroy the invaders to disrupt any Russian offensive intentions."

Details: The Ukrainian president said that he had been briefed by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi both in the morning and in the evening.

He is also in constant contact with the Defence Minister: "We are providing everything necessary to protect our positions."

Zelenskyy stressed that it is important for partners to support the Armed Forces and Ukraine's resilience with timely supplies: "The package that really helps is the weapons brought to Ukraine, not just the announcement of the package. I thank every leader who perceives the situation in this way."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!