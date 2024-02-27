All Sections
Finland handed over 22 aid packages to Ukraine and will not limit itself to this

European PravdaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 12:50
Finland handed over 22 aid packages to Ukraine and will not limit itself to this
Photo: Getty Images

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, who is leaving office, has promised that his country will continue to increase military aid to Kyiv.

Source: Niinistö after informal summit of about 20 states on 26 February, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Finnish Broadcasting Company Yle

Details: Niinistö said Finland has provided Ukraine with 22 aid packages and will not limit itself to this.

He believes that the meeting in Paris regarding Ukrainian support was productive.

Quote: "We are increasing aid. Primarily, of course, military aid. This especially concerns ammunition and air defence assets. Everyone agreed that we need to act as we did at the beginning of 2022 when decisions were made in a timely manner and very quickly," Niinistö stated.

Background:

  • Alexander Stubb, the winner of the presidential elections in Finland, will officially take office on 2 March, replacing Sauli Niinistö.
  • Stubb said that there can be no political relations with Russia until the war in Ukraine is over.

