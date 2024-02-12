Finnish President elected: There will be no political relations with Russia until end of war

The winner of the presidential election in Finland, Alexander Stubb, has said that there can be no political relations with Russia until the war in Ukraine is over.

Source: Yle with reference to Stubb at a press conference on Monday after winning the election, reported by European Pravda

Details: Stubb noted that there are contacts between Russia and Finland at the level of diplomats and border guards, but there are no political relations.

"The policy towards Russia is simple. Diplomatic and official relations remain, but there are no relations with Russia at the political level, and there will be no relations until Russia stops the war in Ukraine," Stubb said.

He said that Finland's position on supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia would not change.

"I would like to continue the line of [previous presidentp] Sauli Niinistö," Stubb stated.

He also noted that the security situation in Europe had changed after Russia's attack on Ukraine, and now NATO and EU membership determine Finland's foreign and security policy.

Stubb added that he intended to lead Finland's foreign policy in close cooperation with the parliament and he would take an active stance as supreme commander-in-chief.

Background:

Stubb, a candidate of the ruling National Coalition, won the second round of the presidential election in Finland on 11 February.

He won with 51.6% of the vote, while former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto of the Greens received 48.4%.

