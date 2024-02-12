All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Finnish President elected: There will be no political relations with Russia until end of war

European PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 18:55
Finnish President elected: There will be no political relations with Russia until end of war
Alexander Stubb. Stock photo: Getty Images

The winner of the presidential election in Finland, Alexander Stubb, has said that there can be no political relations with Russia until the war in Ukraine is over. 

Source: Yle with reference to Stubb at a press conference on Monday after winning the election, reported by European Pravda

Details: Stubb noted that there are contacts between Russia and Finland at the level of diplomats and border guards, but there are no political relations.

Advertisement:

"The policy towards Russia is simple. Diplomatic and official relations remain, but there are no relations with Russia at the political level, and there will be no relations until Russia stops the war in Ukraine," Stubb said.

He said that Finland's position on supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia would not change.

"I would like to continue the line of [previous presidentp] Sauli Niinistö," Stubb stated.

He also noted that the security situation in Europe had changed after Russia's attack on Ukraine, and now NATO and EU membership determine Finland's foreign and security policy.

Stubb added that he intended to lead Finland's foreign policy in close cooperation with the parliament and he would take an active stance as supreme commander-in-chief.

Background:

  • Stubb, a candidate of the ruling National Coalition, won the second round of the presidential election in Finland on 11 February.
  • He won with 51.6% of the vote, while former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto of the Greens received 48.4%.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:56
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing 230 explosions in one day
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
All News
Advertisement: