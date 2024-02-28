All Sections
70% of Ukrainians support government's foreign policy – survey

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 28 February 2024, 14:35
70% of Ukrainians support government's foreign policy – survey
Stock photo: Getty Images

The current foreign policy of the Ukrainian government is supported by 70% of Ukrainians, which is slightly less than in August 2023.

Source: results of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre from 19 to 25 January 2024

Quote: "70% of respondents support the foreign policy of the Ukrainian leadership, 17% do not (in August 2023 — 74% and 14%, respectively). The vast majority of residents of all regions support the foreign policy of Ukraine’s leadership (from 67% in the West to 76.5% in the South of the country). 

Among those who trust President V. Zelenskyy, 82% support the foreign policy of the Ukrainian leadership, while among those who do not trust him — only 41%."

 
screenshot
survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre

For reference: The face-to-face survey was conducted in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi oblasts and the city of Kyiv (in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, it was conducted only in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government and not subject to combat actions).  

2,000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

Advertisement: