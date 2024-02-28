All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine completes transition to European electricity trading rules

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 17:55
Ukraine completes transition to European electricity trading rules
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, has conducted the first monthly joint auctions for access to cross-border interconnections with Moldova. Thus, Ukraine has completed its transition to European electricity trading rules.

Source: Ukrenergo’s press service

Quote: "Ukraine has completed its transition to European electricity trading rules. Ukrenergo hosted joint auctions for access to cross-border interconnections with Moldova. For the first time, the right to provide electricity for a whole month was auctioned," the report said.

Advertisement:

The distributed capacity for Ukraine-Moldova (UA-MD) was 463 MW. Moldova-Ukraine (MD-UA) was 96 megawatts.

All available capacity in each direction was divided among four participants. The total number of participants in the UA-MD direction was eight, while the MD-UA direction had nine participants.

Daily auctions with Moldova are scheduled for Thursday, 29 February, with delivery planned for 1 March. The time and volume of the determined capacity will be announced the day before.

Ukraine has already begun joint daily auctions with its European neighbours, beginning on 2 November with Romania, 16 January with Poland, and 22 February with Hungary. The first joint auction with Slovakia is set for 4 March.

Background: 

The European energy association ENTSO-E decided on 1 March to increase the maximum limit on Ukrainian electricity exports to EU countries to 550 MW per hour.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: