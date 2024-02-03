Ukrainian drones target Russia's Belgorod, Volgograd and Rostov oblasts
Saturday, 3 February 2024, 07:40
Russian air defence downed four Ukrainian drones on the night of 2-3 February.
Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claims that one drone was downed in Belgorod Oblast, two in Volgograd Oblast, and one in Rostov Oblast.
Advertisement:
Background:
- A fire broke out at the Lukoil Volgograd Oil Refinery on the night of 2-3 February.
- None of the Lukoil staff saw the drone crash. Reports indicate the plant suffered substantial damage.
Support UP or become our patron!