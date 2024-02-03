All Sections
Ukrainian drones target Russia's Belgorod, Volgograd and Rostov oblasts

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 3 February 2024, 07:40
Ukrainian drones target Russia's Belgorod, Volgograd and Rostov oblasts
Ukrainian UAV. Photo: Army of Drones

Russian air defence downed four Ukrainian drones on the night of 2-3 February.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claims that one drone was downed in Belgorod Oblast, two in Volgograd Oblast, and one in Rostov Oblast.

Background

  • A fire broke out at the Lukoil Volgograd Oil Refinery on the night of 2-3 February.
  • None of the Lukoil staff saw the drone crash. Reports indicate the plant suffered substantial damage.

Subjects: Russiawardrones
