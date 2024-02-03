All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


One of largest Russian oil refineries on fire – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 3 February 2024, 06:39
One of largest Russian oil refineries on fire – photo
Photo: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations

A fire broke out in the Russian city of Volgograd on the night of 2-3 February, with petroleum products burning over an area of 300 square metres. 

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations; ngs24.ru

Details: Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Advertisement:

The cause of the fire is being established.

Updated at 06:30: Local media reported that a fire had broken out at the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery in Volgograd.

Фото МНС РФ
Photo: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations

Several sources in emergency services confirmed to local journalists that a drone had fallen at the oil refinery. Sources said to the editorial staff that "There's thick smoke billowing". "A drone has fallen, and the military, medics and firefighters were immediately called out. No operational personnel witnessed the moment of the fall. However, it was reported that the damage there was serious. There were no people present at that moment so there have been no casualties so far."

People heard loud noises before the fire.

Updated at 06:40: The open burning of petroleum products in Volgograd has been put out. Later, the emergency services reported that the fire had been extinguished.

For reference: LLC LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery is the largest petroleum products producer in Russia's Southern Federal District, with a plant capacity of 14.8 million tonnes. It has been a 100% subsidiary of PJSC LUKOIL since 1993.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiafire
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Russia
Ukrainian drones target Russia's Belgorod, Volgograd and Rostov oblasts
Lack of ammunition will force Ukraine to make tough choices about which areas to defend – ISW
Hackers intercept messages suggesting Russian military-industrial complex suffers effects of the war against Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: