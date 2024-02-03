One of largest Russian oil refineries on fire – photo

A fire broke out in the Russian city of Volgograd on the night of 2-3 February, with petroleum products burning over an area of 300 square metres.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations; ngs24.ru

Details: Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

The cause of the fire is being established.

Updated at 06:30: Local media reported that a fire had broken out at the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery in Volgograd.

Photo: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations

Several sources in emergency services confirmed to local journalists that a drone had fallen at the oil refinery. Sources said to the editorial staff that "There's thick smoke billowing". "A drone has fallen, and the military, medics and firefighters were immediately called out. No operational personnel witnessed the moment of the fall. However, it was reported that the damage there was serious. There were no people present at that moment so there have been no casualties so far."

People heard loud noises before the fire.

Updated at 06:40: The open burning of petroleum products in Volgograd has been put out. Later, the emergency services reported that the fire had been extinguished.

For reference: LLC LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery is the largest petroleum products producer in Russia's Southern Federal District, with a plant capacity of 14.8 million tonnes. It has been a 100% subsidiary of PJSC LUKOIL since 1993.

