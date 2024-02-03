Ukrainian ambassador reacts to Polish President's doubts on Crimea's liberation

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych has made a statement regarding the imperative liberation of Crimea following ambiguous remarks made by Polish President Andrzej Duda, who cast doubt on the peninsula's return to Kyiv's control.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zvarych’s reaction on Twitter (Х) appeared after Polish media began to spread Duda's statement, made in an interview with Kanal Zero.

Quote: "Today, Russia is trying to win in Ukraine. I will say this: if Russia retains the territories of Ukraine, it will essentially be a victory for Russia, and then the likelihood of a new attack from Russia will be very high," assessed Andrzej Duda.

Asked about Crimea, Duda stated that he doesn't know if Ukraine will get it back.

"I don't know if Ukraine will regain Crimea, but I believe it will regain Donetsk and Luhansk," he said.

Duda said Crimea is a "special place, including for historical reasons." "Because, in fact, if we look historically, it has been in the hands of Russia for a long time," Andrzej Duda said.

Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych stated, "Crimea is Ukraine: it is and will be so."

"International law is the foundation. The temporary occupation of Crimea by Russia is a war crime for which it will be punished. The liberation of Crimea is our joint task and duty with the free world. We will undoubtedly do it. We believe and act together," the Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland emphasised.

In August, during his speech at the Crimea Platform, Duda emphasised that the outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine, including whether it can "retain" Crimea, would determine the preservation of the entire world order.

The Polish President stated that the entire territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, must be liberated.

