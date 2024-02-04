All Sections
Poland tightens border controls to prevent "excessive imports"

Economichna PravdaSunday, 4 February 2024, 18:25
Poland tightens border controls to prevent excessive imports
National flag of Poland. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Polish Ministry of Agriculture has announced tighter control over the border with Ukraine.

Source: the statement by the press service of Poland’s Ministry of Agriculture

Details: According to the ministry, excessive imports from Ukraine threaten the interests of Polish farmers.

Quote: "Excessive imports of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU production requirements threaten the competitiveness of Polish agriculture," the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Earlier, the European Commission officially proposed to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year while including safety measures for agricultural products, as demanded by several EU countries.

Reminder:

Poland has started technical negotiations with Ukraine on export licences for the supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland, after which options for a solution with restrictions on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine should be developed.

