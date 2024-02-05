All Sections
Zelenskyy: As far as ground war is concerned, it's hit a stalemate, that's a fact

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOMonday, 5 February 2024, 09:30
Zelenskyy: As far as ground war is concerned, it's hit a stalemate, that's a fact
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo by Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the situation on the front line has reached a deadlock due to delays in the supply of military equipment.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai1

Details: The president said: "As far as the war on the ground is concerned, there is a stalemate, that’s a fact" because "there have been delays with equipment, and delays mean mistakes".

Quote: "We are fighting against terrorists who have one of the largest armies in the world. Ammunition is not enough – we need modern equipment."

More details: Zelenskyy noted, however, that the naval operation has "achieved positive results".

"Russia has lost a lot of ships, and we’ve managed to set up a grain corridor in the Black Sea, so this pragmatic part of the operation that impacts the economy has been carried out positively," the president stressed.

He also pointed out that the Russian army has been unable to advance significantly and has been stopped.

"Over [the last] two years, the important thing is that we have managed to defend our state. About 26% of the country's territory is still under occupation, but we see that the Russian army is unable to make significant progress. We stopped them," Zelenskyy said.

Update: At the request of Ukrainska Pravda, the Office of the President provided the original response of the president, which he made in Ukrainian. In particular, it refers to "stagnation".

Quote: "I would say this: the naval part of the operation had a positive effect, we drove out vessels, Russia lost a lot of vessels, and most importantly, it lost influence in the Black Sea, and we built a grain corridor independent of Russia. So we conducted this part of the operation successfully – the pragmatic part of the operation, which had an impact on the economy and on the budget of Ukraine.

As for the ground line, you are right, and there is stagnation there. And this is a fact because some things were missing. Sometimes you think that this is the day, and they will move forward. I believe that there were delays in terms of the amount of relevant ammunition. And delays are a miscalculation. But frankly speaking, we are not just fighting a terrorist organisation, we are fighting terrorists [the Russians – ed.] who are one of the largest armies in the world."

Background:

  • Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said in an interview with The Economist this week that the situation at the front has reached a stalemate when neither side can advance because they are technologically equipped at the same level. 
  • Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, commenting on an article by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that the military should not talk publicly about what is happening at the front.

