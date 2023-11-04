All Sections
President's Office advises Commander-in-Chief not to talk publicly about situation at front

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 November 2023, 12:51
President's Office advises Commander-in-Chief not to talk publicly about situation at front
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Photo: Office of the President

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, commenting on an article by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, for The Economist, has said that the military should not talk publicly what is happening at the front.

Source: Zhovkva during the national joint 24/7 newscast, when asked to comment on Zaluzhnyi's article

Quote: "If I were the military, probably the last thing I would do is to comment to the press and the public on what is happening at the front, what may happen at the front, and possible options.

Because then we make the aggressor's job easier. I am sure that everything has been read very carefully and noted, and conclusions have been drawn.

If we can achieve success this way, then perhaps this is a very deep strategic plan. But it seems very strange to me."

Details: Zhovkva also stated that "one of the heads of the leaders' offices" called him after the article was published.

"And they were asking me in a panic, ‘What should I report to my leader? Are we really at a stalemate?’ Is that the effect we are trying to achieve with this article?" Zhovkva said.

Background

  • Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said in an interview with The Economist this week that the situation at the front has reached a stalemate when neither side can advance because they are technologically equipped at the same level. The general says the situation reminds him of the First World War.
  • John Kirby, White House National Security Council Coordinator, described General Valerii Zaluzhnyi's article in The Economist as one of the important arguments that confirms the urgent need for further support for Ukraine.
  • According to Politico, Zaluzhnyi's statements have stirred up "partisan passions" in the US Congress.
  • The Kremlin has also commented on Zaluzhnyi's article. It claimed that the situation has not reached a stalemate and that Russia was "consistently continuing" its war against Ukraine.

Subjects: Office of the President of UkraineZaluzhnyi
