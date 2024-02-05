2 UAVs downed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
Monday, 5 February 2024, 01:08
Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that the Russian air defence system destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the Vygonichsky district.
Source: Bogomaz on Telegram
Quote: "Air defence forces of the Russian Defence Ministry destroyed two more aircraft-type UAVs over the Vygonichsky district.
Advertisement:
There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working at the scene."
Support UP or become our patron!