All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


2 UAVs downed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 5 February 2024, 01:08
2 UAVs downed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
Ukrainian-made Hrim (Thunder) kamikaze drone. Stock photo: Armyinform

Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that the Russian air defence system destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the Vygonichsky district.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces of the Russian Defence Ministry destroyed two more aircraft-type UAVs over the Vygonichsky district.

Advertisement:

There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesRussiawar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
drones
Border of Steel soldiers post video of successful FPV-drone operation – video
Attack on oil refinery in Volgograd carried out by drones of Ukraine's Security Service – photo, video
Russian drone attack leaves 7,500 Kryvyi Rih households and 2 boiler houses without power
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: