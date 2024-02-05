2 UAVs downed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that the Russian air defence system destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the Vygonichsky district.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces of the Russian Defence Ministry destroyed two more aircraft-type UAVs over the Vygonichsky district.

There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working at the scene."

