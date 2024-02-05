No new import bans to be included in EU's 13th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters

The European Commission’s upcoming 13th tranche of sanctions against Russia will not include any new import bans.

Source: Reuters, citing EU officials

Details: Reportedly, the European Commission and EU member states aim to swiftly adopt a new package of sanctions ahead of the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Advertisement:

"Despite calls from some EU countries to ban more Russian exports like aluminium, the Commission will propose a package it hopes will cause minimal debate among member states so it is passed quickly," Reuters wrote, citing sources.

Member countries must vote unanimously to impose new sanctions, reiterates Reuters.

"There will be hundreds of listings... [of affected] entities and individuals. No big [company] names," one of the diplomats said.

A diplomat noted that the European Commission's proposal, expected to come this week, will also expand the list of Russian companies to which EU firms cannot sell dual-use goods.

Dual-use goods are items that can serve both civilian and military purposes, such as drones, explained Reuters.

Sources added that after adopting the current package, the European Commission will promptly begin drafting a 14th tranche of sanctions, which may include some new import bans.

Brussels believes that there are few remaining moves on which EU countries could reach a unanimous agreement, and sanctions on Russian nuclear fuel and liquefied natural gas aren’t currently on the table.

"The EU will also soon adopt a first-step law to garnish windfall revenues from Russia's 300 billion euros of frozen assets, mostly held in Europe. The EU hopes to use these revenues to fund Ukraine’s reconstruction. This could amount to some 15 billion euros over 4 years," Reuters adds.

Radio Liberty reporter Rikard Jozwiak wrote on Twitter (X) that the 13th sanctions package against Russia is expected to consist solely of visa bans and asset freezes for around 250 individuals and organisations.

"To coincide with the 2nd anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we are set to roll out the weakest and most unambitious package to date," Jozwiak noted sardonically.

Support UP or become our patron!