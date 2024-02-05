All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Netherlands increases number of F-16s for Ukraine to 24

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 5 February 2024, 16:18

Dutch Defence Ministry is preparing six more F-16 fighters to be delivered to Ukraine. This brings the total number of aircraft that the Netherlands has promised to provide to Ukraine to 24. 

Source: Kajsa Ollongren, Dutch Defence Minister, on Twitter (X) on Monday, European Pravda writes.

Details: "Air superiority is essential for countering Russian aggression," Ollongren explained. 

Advertisement:

In a separate statement, the Dutch Ministry of Defence said that the country had stopped discussing the possible sale of 6 F-16 fighters with Draken International. Both parties have concluded that the sale and delivery of these F-16s will not take place in the short term.

On 22 December, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that the Netherlands had decided to commence preparations for delivering the first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The Netherlands also announced that it would send 18 F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots.

The Netherlands has 42 F-16 aircraft in service but no longer needs them as the country is switching to the much more modern F-35s.

In an interview with European Pravda, Kajsa Ollongren called 2024 the realistic date for the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine.

She noted that the country would transfer almost all of its F-16s to Ukraine, except for those that would be used to train Ukrainian pilots.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NetherlandsUkrainefighter jets
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Netherlands
The Netherlands allocates €87 million for artillery projectiles for Ukraine
Netherlands joins IT coalition within Ukraine Defence Contact Group
First two promised Leopard 2 tanks from Denmark and the Netherlands ready for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: