Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Representatives of the enlistment office in Kyiv’s Obolon district (known as a Territorial Recruitment Centre or TRC), together with Kyiv police and the 129th Battalion of the Territorial Defence, are on the hunt for Russian saboteurs.

Source: Obolon District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre in Kyiv

Quote: "Search operations are being conducted in the Obolon district of Kyiv involving representatives of the Defence Sector No. 1 of Kyiv, the Obolon Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre, the 129th Territorial Defence Battalion and representatives of the Obolon Police Department, and the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, to identify enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups."

