Ukraine's Security Service and police detain Russian agent in Odesa who wanted to blow up military enlistment office – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 18 July 2025, 10:55
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine
Detained woman. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

A resident of Volyn Oblast, who was recruited remotely by Russian secret services, was planning to detonate a bomb in the regional military enlistment office in Odesa during rush hour. The 53-year-old woman was detained as she was heading to the building with an explosive device.

Source: press service for the Security Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote from the Security Service of Ukraine: "The Security Service's counterintelligence and the National Police prevented a terrorist attack in Odesa. Thanks to the proactive measures of law enforcement officers, a Russian agent who was trying to blow up the regional military enlistment office was detained in the port city."

Details: On 17 July, a 53-year-old resident of Volyn Oblast was tasked by the Russians with bringing a backpack containing an improvised explosive device (IED) into the administrative building at noon, when the maximum number of people would be there.

 

Law enforcement officers uncovered the Russians’ plan in advance and detained the woman as she was heading to the military enlistment office building with the IED.

The investigation established that the agent arrived in Odesa, where she first conducted reconnaissance near the regional military enlistment office, and then received the coordinates of the cache with the ready-made IED from her handler.

According to the cover story, the woman was supposed to arrive at the military enlistment office to gain information about her nephew who went MIA.

During the woman’s arrest, a controlled explosion of the explosive device, which was in the detainee's backpack, took place at a safe distance. Bomb disposal experts from the National Police worked at the scene.

 

The Security Service investigators are preparing a notice of suspicion for the agent, and an investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

