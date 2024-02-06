All Sections
Ukrainian parliament approves extending martial law in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 6 February 2024, 13:23
The results of the vote in the parliament. Photo: Zhelezniak on Telegram

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has approved President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree extending martial law in Ukraine.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a lawmaker from the Holos (Voice) party, on Telegram

Quote: "The parliament has approved the presidential decree (#10456) on extending martial law.

The number of votes in favour is 335. Effective 14 February 2023 for the period of 90 days, [the martial law will be in force] until 13 May 2024."

Details: Zhelezniak noted that this vote marks the tenth time the parliament has voted to implement or extend martial law.

The next step is for the president to sign the decree into law.

The parliament also approved a presidential decree (No 10457) on extending wartime mobilisation, with 323 votes in favour. The extension lasts for the same period – 90 days.

