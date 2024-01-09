Ukrainian Volleyball Championship first to officially allow fans to attend

The Ukrainian Volleyball Сhampionship allowed spectators into the stands.

Source: Suspilne Sport; press service of the Volleyball Federation of Ukraine.

Details: Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has been put under martial law. It provides for certain restrictions, particularly a ban on mass events. Therefore, stadium spectators were still not allowed despite the resumption of sports competitions.

In early December 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and security agencies to develop an order of admission of spectators to the stands. The Ministry of Youth and Sports developed the relevant criteria in almost two weeks.

The men's and women's volleyball Superleagues were the first tournaments to bring spectators back to the stands. Fans were allowed to attend matches from January until at least the end of the 2023/24 season. The organisers will transfer 50% of the funds from ticket sales to the Come Back Alive Foundation.

It is reported that the first match after the admission of spectators will take place on Friday, 12 January. Epicentr-Podoliany and the leader of the championship, Zhytychi-Polissia, will play in the men's Super League. Like all matches of this season, this meeting will take place in Chernivtsi at the Arena of the Professional Volleyball League of Ukraine.

