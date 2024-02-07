Civilians injured in Mykolaiv, many buildings damaged – photo

A Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv has claimed the life of one civilian, injured several others, and damaged residential buildings and water and gas networks, the city's mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, has reported.

Source: Sienkevych on Telegram

"Residential buildings have been damaged. Around 20 of them now have no roofs. The utility companies are repairing damage to the gas and water supply networks. Some people have been injured."

Details: The official noted that one person had been hospitalised and others treated on the spot.

Aftermath of attack on Mykolaiv Photo: Sienkevych on Telegram

The mayor stressed that construction crews have been dispatched to the scene and emphasised that people will receive all necessary assistance.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Later, Sienkevych added that a man who had been hospitalised after the Russian attack died in intensive care. He had suffered severe mine-blast and head injuries.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified that the Russians attacked Mykolaiv with UAVs and missiles. The attack killed a 70-year-old man. Another local resident was injured.

All necessary services are working at the scene.

Background:

On the morning of 7 February, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country.

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts, and reports indicated that missiles were flying over the western oblasts. Later, the head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration said that explosions had been heard in the town of Drohobych (Lviv Oblast).

Explosions also rocked the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

