European PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 10:37
Zelenskyy to attend Munich Security Conference in Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s third visit to Germany since the start of the full-scale Russian aggression is expected to take place at the end of next week.

Source: European Pravda, citing German newspaper Tagesspiegel.

Tagesspiegel reports that Zelenskyy plans to attend the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from 16 to 18 February. Details of the visit and the exact schedule are still classified for security reasons. 

Christoph Heusgen, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, declined to comment on Zelenskyy's possible participation in the conference. However, he mentioned that the organisers are working to secure the presence of the Ukrainian president: "An invitation has been sent to Zelenskyy."

Last year, Zelenskyy opened the traditional conference with a video address from the Ukrainian capital. Since then, Zelenskyy has undertaken a series of foreign trips, including his first official wartime visit to Germany in May last year. 

During that visit, Zelenskyy met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and received the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany on an unannounced visit on 14 December 2023.
  • Germany is the country that provides the second most significant support to Ukraine, after the USA. Germany alone supplies Kyiv with as much weaponry and ammunition as all other EU countries combined.
  • As reported, the governments of Russia and Iran and representatives of far-right and far-left groups in Germany have not been invited to join the Munich Security Conference from 16 to 18 February.

Subjects: ZelenskyyGermany
