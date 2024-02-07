Four dead in Kyiv due to Russian missile attack – photo

Thirty-eight people have been injured and four killed in the 7 February missile attack on Kyiv.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "More than ten people have been injured in Kyiv. As of now, two people have been reported dead. There may be people under the rubble. Some communication lines, including high-voltage cables, have been damaged in the capital. We are working to restore everything as soon as possible."

Update: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has reported four fatalities in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, where several floors of an 18-storey residential building have been damaged due to the attack. He said that 32 people had been injured in the Holosiivskyi district, and 3 more in the Dniprovskyi district.

Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed information on 4 killed and 38 wounded people in the Russian attack on the capital.

Background: Earlier it was reported that at least 16 people had been injured in the Dniprovskyi district in a missile attack on the city Kyiv, the wreckage of a downed missile has damaged two high-voltage lines and a district heating pipeline, and in the Holosiivskyi district, a fire has broken out in a high-rise building and a service station.

