Zelenskyy instructs Ukrainian Armed Forces to set up separate service branch for drone forces

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 6 February 2024, 19:13
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers (the Ukrainian government) to set up a new service branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the drone forces.

Source: Decree on building up the capabilities of the defence forces; address by President Zelenskyy

Details: Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to work on structuring the unmanned systems and their operators as a separate service branch within the Ukrainian Armed Forces [on a par with the Air Force or the Rocket Forces and Artillery – ed.] and then to submit proposals to the National Security and Defence Council.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have just signed a decree that will initiate the creation of a separate service branch within our Defence Forces: the Unmanned Systems Forces. This is not an issue for the distant future; this is something that will yield concrete results in the very near future. This year has to be decisive in many ways, including, obviously, on the front. Drones, or unmanned systems, have proven their combat effectiveness on the ground, in the air, and at sea. Ukraine has truly changed the Black Sea security situation thanks to its use of drones.

Drones are also significantly involved in repelling assaults on the ground and in large-scale attacks on the occupiers’ forces and equipment. We now have a clear set of tasks ahead of us: creating positions for those working with drones and special units; effective training; systematic learning from past experience; constant scaling-up of production capacities; and drawing on the best ideas and getting the best experts involved in this."

Background: The uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) successfully used by Ukraine to attack the Crimean Bridge and Russian vessels were developed by the Security Service of Ukraine, and have been named SeaBaby.

Read more: If the UAV situation doesn't change, we'll be at the negotiating table within a year: FPV drones and their role in warfare

