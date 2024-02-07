All Sections
Ukraine receives remote-controlled demining system from EU – photo

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 12:50
An MV-10 mine-clearing system. Photo: X (TWITTER) JOSEP BORRELL

The State Transport Special Service of Ukraine received a MV-10 mine clearing system from the European Union.

Source: European External Action Service; European Pravda, citing Josep Borrell on Twitter

Details: The MV-10 was handed over during the visit to Ukraine by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

This system disarms anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as other unexploded ordnance, and is particularly well-suited for clearing large areas.

An MV-10 mine-clearing system
The MV-10 can demine up to 4,000 square metres per hour, including those placed on steep slopes. Thanks to the remote control, it is safe to operate. 

The EU support in demining also includes a special training course for Ukrainian operators working with the MV-10.

An MV-10 mine-clearing system
This is the final delivery within the framework of the EU support package amounting to €25 million for humanitarian demining in Ukraine, announced at the Ukraine-EU summit in February 2023. The package addresses the urgent needs of Ukrainian state operators involved in mine clearance activities.

Quote from Borrell: "We are honoured to make the work of Ukrainian de-miners safer and more efficient with this European equipment. Together we can help save lives and contribute to a better future for Ukraine."

Background: 

  • On 6 February, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, arrived in Kyiv on his fourth visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Borrell had to spend the morning in a shelter due to a large-scale Russian missile attack.

