Russians target Kherson district, injuring civilian

A Russian attack on the village of Tokarivka left a 62-year-old man injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "In the morning, the Russian army attacked Tokarivka. A 62-year-old man sustained injuries. He was diagnosed with a mine blast injury."

Advertisement:

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that the man was taken to the hospital for medical care.

Support UP or become our patron!