All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians target Kherson district, injuring civilian

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 7 February 2024, 13:02
Russians target Kherson district, injuring civilian
Tokarivka. Screenshot: Deepstate map

A Russian attack on the village of Tokarivka left a 62-year-old man injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Quote: "In the morning, the Russian army attacked Tokarivka. A 62-year-old man sustained injuries. He was diagnosed with a mine blast injury."

Advertisement:

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that the man was taken to the hospital for medical care.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians push on 7 fronts; Ukraine's defenders repel almost 100 engagements over past day – General Staff report
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast kills civilian, 2 others injured
Russians injure two elderly people in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: