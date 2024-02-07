Russians target Kherson district, injuring civilian
Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 13:02
A Russian attack on the village of Tokarivka left a 62-year-old man injured.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "In the morning, the Russian army attacked Tokarivka. A 62-year-old man sustained injuries. He was diagnosed with a mine blast injury."
Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that the man was taken to the hospital for medical care.
