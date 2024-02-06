Russian attack on Kherson Oblast kills civilian, 2 others injured

One person died and two others were injured in the morning attack on Tokarivka in the Dariivka hromada in Kherson district, Kherson Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Initially, it was reported that two residents were affected by the Russian attack on Tokarivka: a 60-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were hit by Russian fire near a store in the morning. They were transported to hospital.

However, by noon, it became known that a fatality was caused by this attack. A 49-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. The other two injured people remain in hospital.

