Russians injure two elderly people in Kherson Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 6 February 2024, 12:52
The village of Tokarivka. Screanshot: DeepStateMap

An elderly man and woman have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Tokarivka.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Due to a Russian strike on Tokarivka, [Kherson Oblast,] two locals were injured. They came under fire in the morning near a local store."

Details: A 60-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were taken to hospital. The medics are conducting examinations and providing treatment to the injured.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastcasualtiesattack
