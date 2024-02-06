Russians injure two elderly people in Kherson Oblast

An elderly man and woman have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Tokarivka.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Due to a Russian strike on Tokarivka, [Kherson Oblast,] two locals were injured. They came under fire in the morning near a local store."

Advertisement:

Details: A 60-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were taken to hospital. The medics are conducting examinations and providing treatment to the injured.

Support UP or become our patron!