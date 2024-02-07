All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Borrell witnesses Army of Drones production in Ukraine – photo

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 14:27
Borrell witnesses Army of Drones production in Ukraine – photo
Josep Borrell visits drone manufacturing facility in Ukraine. Photo: Borrell on X (Twitter)

During his visit to Ukraine, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, was shown the process of manufacturing drones for the Army of Drones national program.

Source: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, quoted by European Pravda

Quote: "The amazing Ukrainian Army of Drones is helping defend the country. I am a big fan of the creative talent and inventiveness of Ukrainians."

Advertisement:

Details: Mathernová attached photos with Borrell from the site where the drones for the Army of Drones are manufactured.

"It was truly amazing to witness with Josep Borrell the production of these drones," she added.

Приватне підприємство виробляє 1500 маленьких дронів на день
PHOTO: X (TWITTER) 

 Borrell stated that Ukraine has the potential to become a technological state.

Високий представник ЄС відвідав виробництво дронів в Україн
Josep Borrell visits a drone manufacturing facility in Ukraine.
PHOTO: X (TWITTER) 

Previously: On 6 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers (the Ukrainian government) to set up a new service branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the Drone Forces.

Background: 

  • On 6 February, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, arrived in Kyiv on his fourth visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Borrell had to spend the morning in a shelter due to a large-scale Russian missile attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesproductionweapons
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
drones
Russian drone strikes vehicle in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people – photo
Defence Ministry anticipates new opportunities with creation of Drone Forces
Russians attack Ukraine with 15 Shahed UAVs overnight: 12 shot down
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: