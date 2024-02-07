Borrell witnesses Army of Drones production in Ukraine – photo

During his visit to Ukraine, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, was shown the process of manufacturing drones for the Army of Drones national program.

Source: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, quoted by European Pravda

Quote: "The amazing Ukrainian Army of Drones is helping defend the country. I am a big fan of the creative talent and inventiveness of Ukrainians."

Details: Mathernová attached photos with Borrell from the site where the drones for the Army of Drones are manufactured.

"It was truly amazing to witness with Josep Borrell the production of these drones," she added.

PHOTO: X (TWITTER)

Borrell stated that Ukraine has the potential to become a technological state.

Previously: On 6 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers (the Ukrainian government) to set up a new service branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the Drone Forces.

Background:

On 6 February, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, arrived in Kyiv on his fourth visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell had to spend the morning in a shelter due to a large-scale Russian missile attack.

