Over 350 residential buildings in Kyiv without heating

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 19:50

A heating system has been damaged in the Dniprovskyi district in the city of Kyiv, leaving 355 residential buildings without heating.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration’s press service 

Quote: "A heating network has been damaged in the Dniprovskyi district. 355 residential buildings remain without heating."

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration added that the burn centre located in this district had been supplied with heat from module boiler houses.

The repair works are ongoing.

Background:

The 7 February large-scale Russian attack has not caused critical consequences for stable work of the power grid, but power networks in the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv have been damaged.

Later, it was reported that power engineers resumed the power supply to all residents of the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv who were left without it after the morning attack.

