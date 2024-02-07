All Sections
US Senate fails to get votes needed to pass border aid bill for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 22:41
US Senate fails to get votes needed to pass border aid bill for Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

The US Senate did not receive enough votes for a procedural vote on a bill to strengthen migration policy, which included additional funds for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The so-called cloture motion, which provides for an accelerated further consideration of the bill, was opposed by 50 US senators. This means that it did not receive the 60 votes necessary for adoption.

This refers to the US$118 billion bipartisan border security bill, which also includes more than US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine and more than US$14 billion to Israel.

After its introduction, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that he would not put the bill to a vote. After that, it became clear that it would not gain enough support among Republican senators.

The Republican Party complains about insufficiently tough measures to combat illegal migration from Mexico, as well as the need to study the provisions of the document, which was prepared in the utmost secrecy for several months.

Earlier, President Joe Biden, who supported the compromise bipartisan bill, said that Donald Trump was trying to derail its adoption.

It is expected that the US Senate will later consider another legislative proposal that contains only additional funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but without the controversial migration measures.

