New US Senate bill to help Ukraine: Biden calls for it to be passed as soon as possible

US President Joe Biden has urged senators to vote for a bipartisan national security agreement presented by the Senate, which provides US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine, as soon as possible.

Source: US Senate website; Biden's statement

Details: The US$118 billion package comprises a policy of protecting US borders and providing assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

In particular, US$60.1 billion is earmarked to help Ukraine and more than US$14 billion to support Israel.

The bill also includes funding for humanitarian aid for operations in the Red Sea and Taiwan.

Biden said he "strongly" supports the bipartisan agreement unveiled on Sunday (4 February).

Quote from Biden: "Now we’ve reached an agreement on a bipartisan national security deal that includes the toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades. I strongly support it…

The bipartisan national security agreement would also address two other important priorities. It allows the United States to continue our vital work, together with partners all around the world, to stand up for Ukraine’s freedom and support its ability to defend itself against Russia’s aggression.

As I have said before, if we don’t stop Putin’s appetite for power and control in Ukraine, he won’t limit himself to just Ukraine and the costs for America will rise.

This agreement also provides Israel what they need to protect their people and defend itself against Hamas terrorists. And it will provide life-saving humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people…

I urge Congress to come together and swiftly pass this bipartisan agreement. Get it to my desk so I can sign it into law immediately."

Previously: Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said on Saturday, 3 February, that the following week, the House will vote on a bill that will ensure Israel obtains US$17.6 billion of aid faster, without, however, making it conditional on also passing aid for Ukraine.

The US President Joe Biden's administration has stressed that it does not support the bill to help Israel without aid to Ukraine, calling it a "cynical political manoeuvre" by Republicans.

Background:

During a press conference on 30 January, Mike Johnson denied that his position on the border security agreement with Mexico, which Republicans have linked to additional funding for Ukraine, was intended to help Donald Trump win the upcoming US presidential election.

Johnson previously said in a letter that the Senate bill on the border and aid to Ukraine, as well as other countries, will not be approved in the House of Representatives if reports of its terms are true.

Republican Representatives are demanding that the White House take decisive action to curb illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border.

Disagreement over what measures should be taken has meant that a supplemental funding package that includes US$61 billion for Ukraine has been stalled in Congress.

In early January, the White House said that the US has no money for further military aid for Ukraine until a new package by the US Congress is adopted.

