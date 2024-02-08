We know where they hit us – mayor of Mykolaiv

Aftermath of an attack on Mykolaiv in April 2023. Stock photo: Nazarov's Telegram

Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, has said that "there were strikes" in the city on the night of 7-8 February.

Source: Sienkevych on Telegram

Quote: "We are in touch with the military, we know where they (the Russians – ed.) hit us. We'll tell you about the consequences in the morning! Stay away from the windows until the all-clear is given."

Advertisement:

Update: Later, Sienkevych said, "there were fires in the private sector. The services are working on it."

Background: Russian forces launched attack drones on the evening of 7 February, and air-raid warnings were issued in a number of Ukrainian oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!