Russians continue assaults on Avdiivka front, 52 combat clashes recorded in past day

During the day, the Russian forces were on the offensive on seven fronts, with the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts suffering the most attacks; 52 combat clashes were recorded at the frontline in the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 8 February

Quote: "The operational situation in the east and the south of Ukraine remains difficult. During the day, 52 combat clashes were recorded. In total, the enemy carried out 13 missile strikes and 54 airstrikes, as well as 37 attacks on our troops' and settlements' positions using multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of Belarus' armed forces perform tasks along the border with Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence on the border, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attack settlements from Russian Federation territory and increase the density of mine-explosive barriers along Ukraine's state border. The Russian forces launched an airstrike near the village of Starytsia in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians shelled over 20 settlements, including Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Stara Huta, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Myropillia, Hrabovske and Popivka in Sumy Oblast; as well as Udy, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhunivka and Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks in the vicinity of the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian troops' defences. Over 15 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks near the village of Terny in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted but failed to penetrate Ukrainian defences. They also launched an airstrike near Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks affected approximately ten settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka, Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed three Russian attacks in the settlements of Ivanivske ta Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians were attempting to improve their tactical position. About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 17 attacks near the village of Avdiivka and five more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences with the help of aircraft. They also launched an air strike near the village of Oleksandropil in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians targeted approximately 15 settlements with artillery and mortars, including Keramik, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the Russian troops in Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where they attempted 11 times to improve the tactical situation. The Russians also launched airstrikes on the settlements of Kurakhove and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortar fire targeted settlements in Donetsk Oblast, such as Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka.

The Russians did not engage in offensive (assault) operations on the Shakhtarsk front. They carried out airstrikes in the area of the settlements of Vodiane, Staromaiorske and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast. Russian artillery and mortar attacks targeted about ten settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s forces repelled an attack west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians attempted but failed to break through Ukrainian defences. The Russian forces carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Novodarivka and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks targeted over 20 settlements, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians remain determined to dislodge Ukrainian units from the established bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front. During the day, there was one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops. The city of Kherson, as well as the settlements of Beryslav and Inhulets in Kherson Oblast, as well as Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, came under artillery and mortar fire. The Russians launched airstrikes in the area of Kherson Oblast’s Kachkarivka and Chervonyi Maiak.

Throughout the day, the Armed Forces' Air Force attacked seven clusters of personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

Units of the Rocket Forces targeted two ammunition depots and two artillery pieces.

