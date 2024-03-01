USAID donates IT equipment systems to Ukraine's gas transmission system operator

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided IT equipment and solutions to support and backup daily operational and dispatching processes for the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (OGTSU).

Source: OGTSU’s press office

Quote: "With funds allocated by the US government, the USAID Energy Security Project purchased and delivered to OGTSU a mobile data processing centre. Such a data processing centre supports the dispatching activities of OGTSU, ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to Ukrainians."

Mounted on a chassis, it can be easily relocated to any other location in an emergency, the statement says.

Additionally, such equipment optimises network operations, detects leaks and enhances data transparency, reliability, efficiency, security and resilience to potential threats.

"This assistance enables OGTSU to take proactive measures to reduce risks and respond promptly to changing needs and emergencies in gas transportation infrastructure," the company added.

"The support provided by USAID to OGTSU is crucial for the short-term sustainability of OGTSU and is essential for the long-term development of the gas market in Ukraine.

A wide range of IT equipment and solutions provided by USAID will help OGTSU take preventive measures to avoid potential issues, reduce risks and respond quickly to changes in demand and emergencies in gas transportation infrastructure," said the company's CEO, Dmytro Lyppa.

Background: The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine will receive 1,800 protective gabions from Japan, which will be used to physically protect critical infrastructure objects of the gas transmission system in various oblasts of Ukraine, with 320 of them already delivered.

