All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


7 Ukrainian vocational colleges to teach civilian drone operation

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 March 2024, 14:27
7 Ukrainian vocational colleges to teach civilian drone operation
Drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

This year, seven vocational colleges in Ukraine will introduce a new educational programme: Civil Drone Operator.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram 

Details: The new profession can be learned at educational institutions in Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. 

Advertisement:

The vocational colleges have already received 28 drones, and their instructors have completed both theoretical and practical programmes, ready to share their knowledge with students. 

"Being able to operate a civilian drone is crucial for Ukraine today. These unmanned aerial vehicles are used during the sowing season, in search and rescue operations, mine clearance, helping assess damages from military actions, and journalists use them to document the war," noted Fedorov. 

The minister also mentioned that work on this programme began in 2022 jointly with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the EU Delegation. 

During this time, educational programmes for initial vocational training, advanced training courses, and extracurricular activities have been successfully developed.

"Our goal for 2024 is to enhance drone operation training in vocational schools where such programmes already exist and to expand the network of institutions offering this education. 

Additionally, an important task is establishing a professional educational standard and involving businesses and local authorities in this process," noted the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi. 

Currently, learning to operate a drone is possible through an additional course. However, the Ministry of Education plans to develop an educational standard and implement a corresponding licensing system in vocational schools. 

After completing the training, students will receive an official state-issued education document with the Civil Drone Operator speciality.

Background: The Ministry of Health has introduced a new speciality: medical universities will train prosthetics and orthotists.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: