7 Ukrainian vocational colleges to teach civilian drone operation

This year, seven vocational colleges in Ukraine will introduce a new educational programme: Civil Drone Operator.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Details: The new profession can be learned at educational institutions in Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

The vocational colleges have already received 28 drones, and their instructors have completed both theoretical and practical programmes, ready to share their knowledge with students.

"Being able to operate a civilian drone is crucial for Ukraine today. These unmanned aerial vehicles are used during the sowing season, in search and rescue operations, mine clearance, helping assess damages from military actions, and journalists use them to document the war," noted Fedorov.

The minister also mentioned that work on this programme began in 2022 jointly with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the EU Delegation.

During this time, educational programmes for initial vocational training, advanced training courses, and extracurricular activities have been successfully developed.

"Our goal for 2024 is to enhance drone operation training in vocational schools where such programmes already exist and to expand the network of institutions offering this education.

Additionally, an important task is establishing a professional educational standard and involving businesses and local authorities in this process," noted the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi.

Currently, learning to operate a drone is possible through an additional course. However, the Ministry of Education plans to develop an educational standard and implement a corresponding licensing system in vocational schools.

After completing the training, students will receive an official state-issued education document with the Civil Drone Operator speciality.

Background: The Ministry of Health has introduced a new speciality: medical universities will train prosthetics and orthotists.

