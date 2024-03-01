Over 2,800 remains and bodies of fallen soldiers identified in Ukraine

Ukraine has been able to identify over 2,800 remains and bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action (KIA) so far. Efforts are ongoing to find their relatives.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, during a meeting with family members of fallen defenders (non-governmental organisation Heart Outward)

Details: "The minister of health stated that over 2,800 bodies and remains have been identified. The efforts to find their relatives for recovery and burial are ongoing.

In addition, representatives of state authorities noted that relatives cannot find the bodies of some defenders because they have not yet been handed over to Ukraine. However, the process of repatriation is underway. This is reported publicly," Lubinets said.

The human rights commissioner added that family members of the soldiers KIA complain about the long period it takes to identify the bodies of soldiers.

"I addressed the Ministry of Health on this issue back in 2022 and put forward proposals to expand the number of bureaus, medical staff, refrigerators and other equipment. The same topic was discussed at the Coordination Headquarters in early 2024," Dmytro Lubinets said.

The family members of the soldiers KIA were also informed about the time required to identify the bodies, notify the families of the deceased, and the work of the DNA database, etc.

"Ukraine is deeply interested in recovering the bodies of our fallen troops. The families have every right to pay their respects to fallen soldiers," the ombudsman said.

The collection of DNA samples from relatives of missing individuals staying abroad has continued. It will continue as long as necessary.

To register for DNA testing, you must fill out an application and send it to hotline@dmsu.gov.ua.

The application must include your contact details, the address of the unit where the samples will be collected, and the approximate date of the request.

