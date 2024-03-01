Ukrainians win 2024 European Shooting Championships

Today, on 1 March, Team Ukraine 1, Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk, won gold medals in the Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the European Championships, where they were shooting from a distance of 10 metres.

The Ukrainians were second in the qualification round and defeated the 2022 World Champions Austrians Sylvia Steiner and Richard Zechmeister in the final. The score was 17:11.

This is the first gold medal for Kostevych and Omelchuk at the European Championships in the Air Pistol Mixed Team. Kostevych won her seventh gold medal at the European Championships, while Omelchuk won his third.

Another Ukrainian duo, Yuliia Isachenko and Viktor Bankin, competed in this discipline and finished 22nd in the qualification round.

The day before, Kostevych, Isachenko and Viliena Bevz won silver in Air Pistol shooting at the European Championships, while Bankin, Korostylov and Omelchuk won bronze. The European Championships will end on 2 March.

Last year, Olena Kostevych became a silver medallist at the World Championships in the Olympic discipline (small-calibre pistol, 25m).

