Ukrainian high jumper wins silver medal at World Indoor Championships

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh has won a silver medal in the high jump final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Another Ukrainian, Yuliia Levchenko, finished in 9th place. Yulia Chumachenko, who also qualified for the tournament, was a reserve, as two athletes from the same country can take part in the World Championships.

Mahuchikh's silver medal was Ukraine's first at this World Championships. She cleared a height of 1.99 metres. This is the second medal the Ukrainian has won at the World Indoor Championships – she took home gold in 2022. Australia's Nicola Olislagers won gold this year, clearing 1.99 metres on her third attempt.

World Championships in Indoor Athletics 2024

Glasgow, UK

High jump

Women, final

1 March:

1. Nicola Olislagers (Australia) 1.99m

2. Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) 1.97 m

3. Lija Apostolovski (Slovenia) 1.95 m

....

9. Yuliia Levchenko (Ukraine) 1.84 m

Background: Mahuchikh achieved the best result of the season when she cleared 2.04 m. In February 2024, the Ukrainian athlete won the Gold category at the Millrose Games in New York.

