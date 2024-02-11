All Sections
Ukrainian athlete Mahuchikh triumphs at Millrose Games in US – video

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 February 2024, 23:08
Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian track and field athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh has won in the Gold category of the 116th Millrose Games in New York.

The Ukrainian was the only one to reach the height of 2.00 m. Mahuchikh achieved this result on her third attempt.

American Vashti Cunningham won silver with a result of 1.97 m, while Nawal Meniker from France took the third place on the podium.

Background:

  • Earlier, Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the tournament in Germany with a season record.
  • The 22-year-old from Dnipro became world champion in 2023. She also won the Diamond League final, achieving the best season result in the world (2.03), and triumphed at the European Games and the European Indoor Championships.
  • Mahuchikh also won bronze at the Olympic Games (2020) and is a two-times runner-up in the world championships (2019, 2022).

