Russian night attack: infrastructure facility on fire in Vinnytsia Oblast
Sunday, 10 March 2024, 09:20
Wreckage of drones downed by Ukraine’s air defence has damaged an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast on the night of 9-10 March, causing a fire.
Source: Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration
Details: Borzov did not say in which village of the oblast the fire occurred.
He emphasised that there were no casualties.
The fire was extinguished by 06:30.
Background: Russian forces launched attack drones through residential areas and industrial districts on the night of 9-10 March, complicating Ukrainian air defence forces' efforts.
