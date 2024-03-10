All Sections
Russian night attack: infrastructure facility on fire in Vinnytsia Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 10 March 2024, 09:20
Aftermath of Russian attack on 10 March. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Wreckage of drones downed by Ukraine’s air defence has damaged an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast on the night of 9-10 March, causing a fire.

Source: Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Borzov did not say in which village of the oblast the fire occurred.

He emphasised that there were no casualties.

The fire was extinguished by 06:30.

Background: Russian forces launched attack drones through residential areas and industrial districts on the night of 9-10 March, complicating Ukrainian air defence forces' efforts.

