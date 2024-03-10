All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian UAVs hit industrial facility in Odesa Oblast and damage power line in Mykolaiv Oblast – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 10 March 2024, 07:55
Russian UAVs hit industrial facility in Odesa Oblast and damage power line in Mykolaiv Oblast – photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on Ukraine’s South. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Russian forces launched attack drones through residential areas and industrial districts on the night of 9-10 March, complicating Ukrainian air defence forces' efforts.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South on Telegram

Details: In the operational area of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, air defence units were intensively repelling a Russian large-scale drone attack – coming from both the sea and the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast – for over four and a half hours.

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian attack
PHOTO: DEFENCE FORCES OF UKRAINE'S SOUTH

A total of 20 UAVs were destroyed, specifically 11 in Odesa Oblast, 6 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 2 in Kherson Oblast and 1 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack
Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

One of the drones hit the premises of an industrial facility in Odesa Oblast, damaging a building. Firefighters promptly put out the fire. No people were injured.

A loitering munition damaged a power line in Mykolaiv Oblast. Repairs are underway.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed dronewarOdesa OblastMykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
Shahed drone
Ukrainian forces destroy 35 out of 39 Shahed UAVs that Russia launched to target Ukraine overnight
Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight
Ukraine's air defence downs 12 out of 15 Russian attack drones
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: