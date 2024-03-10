All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish farmers temporarily ease border blockade with Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 10 March 2024, 11:26
Polish farmers temporarily ease border blockade with Ukraine
Ukraine-Poland checkpoint. Stock photo: the State Border Guard Service

Polish farmers temporarily ceased their blockade of the Krakivets-Korczowa checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border on Sunday, 10 March.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "They [Polish farmers] ceased their actions near the Krakivets checkpoint on the night of 8-9 March. It's temporary, as they indicated that they will resume their activities around 13 March," said Demchenko.

Advertisement:

The official added that five checkpoints remain blocked. About 1,700 lorries are still queuing.

"Although the Krakivets crossing point has been unblocked and traffic there is intense, lorries are still queuing up. They are waiting on Polish territory to cross the border towards our country. These are about 600 freight vehicles," the SBGS spokesperson indicated.

Demchenko added that Polish protesters are letting a small number of lorries cross into Ukraine.

The Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints remain completely blocked. About 50 lorries crossed the border to Ukraine at the Yahodyn checkpoint over the past 24 hours, and about 35 lorries crossed the border to Ukraine at the Shehyni checkpoint, Demchenko added.

Background: Polish farmers began nationwide protests in February, blocking border crossings with Ukraine and disrupting the operation of ports and roads.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: