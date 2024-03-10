Polish farmers temporarily ease border blockade with Ukraine

Polish farmers temporarily ceased their blockade of the Krakivets-Korczowa checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border on Sunday, 10 March.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "They [Polish farmers] ceased their actions near the Krakivets checkpoint on the night of 8-9 March. It's temporary, as they indicated that they will resume their activities around 13 March," said Demchenko.

The official added that five checkpoints remain blocked. About 1,700 lorries are still queuing.

"Although the Krakivets crossing point has been unblocked and traffic there is intense, lorries are still queuing up. They are waiting on Polish territory to cross the border towards our country. These are about 600 freight vehicles," the SBGS spokesperson indicated.

Demchenko added that Polish protesters are letting a small number of lorries cross into Ukraine.

The Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints remain completely blocked. About 50 lorries crossed the border to Ukraine at the Yahodyn checkpoint over the past 24 hours, and about 35 lorries crossed the border to Ukraine at the Shehyni checkpoint, Demchenko added.

Background: Polish farmers began nationwide protests in February, blocking border crossings with Ukraine and disrupting the operation of ports and roads.

