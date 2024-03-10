All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Vice Chancellor confident in US Congress approval of aid to Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 10 March 2024, 13:11
German Vice Chancellor confident in US Congress approval of aid to Ukraine
Robert Habeck, Germany's Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs. Stock photo: Getty Images

Robert Habeck, Germany's Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, hopes that the US Congress will unblock military aid to Ukraine.

Source: Robert Habeck, Germany's Vice Chancellor, quoted by Tagesschau, European Pravda reports

Quote: "My impression is that the funds will be allocated, but it will take some time, and I hope it will not be too long," Habeck said at the end of his visit to the US.

Advertisement:

Habeck was in the US for a three-day visit.

During the visit, he met with several US secretaries, as well as Jake Sullivan, US President Biden's National Security Advisor, and António Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

Recently, there have been reports that the US Congress may begin collecting signatures as early as this week to put a bill to help Ukraine and other partners to a vote in the House of Representatives, bypassing Speaker Mike Johnson.

Previously: Mike Johnson, Republican Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, scuttled a bipartisan package of support for Ukraine proposed by the Senate, but left the door open for a new bipartisan foreign aid package, with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul taking the lead in trying to finalise a new draft proposal and build consensus among his fellow party members to pass a package by the end of March or in April.

Johnson stated that the bill for supplementary funding for Ukraine will be considered as soon as the federal government's financing issues are resolved.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: