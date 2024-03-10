German Vice Chancellor confident in US Congress approval of aid to Ukraine

Robert Habeck, Germany's Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, hopes that the US Congress will unblock military aid to Ukraine.

Source: Robert Habeck, Germany's Vice Chancellor, quoted by Tagesschau, European Pravda reports

Quote: "My impression is that the funds will be allocated, but it will take some time, and I hope it will not be too long," Habeck said at the end of his visit to the US.

Habeck was in the US for a three-day visit.

During the visit, he met with several US secretaries, as well as Jake Sullivan, US President Biden's National Security Advisor, and António Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

Recently, there have been reports that the US Congress may begin collecting signatures as early as this week to put a bill to help Ukraine and other partners to a vote in the House of Representatives, bypassing Speaker Mike Johnson.

Previously: Mike Johnson, Republican Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, scuttled a bipartisan package of support for Ukraine proposed by the Senate, but left the door open for a new bipartisan foreign aid package, with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul taking the lead in trying to finalise a new draft proposal and build consensus among his fellow party members to pass a package by the end of March or in April.

Johnson stated that the bill for supplementary funding for Ukraine will be considered as soon as the federal government's financing issues are resolved.

