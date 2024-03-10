France wants to boost aid for Ukraine and contribute to strategic uncertainty for Russia

Stéphane Séjourné, Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, has commented on the meeting with his Baltic and Ukrainian counterparts in Vilnius in order to support the idea that foreign troops can be sent to Ukraine to assist in such areas as mine action.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Séjourné’s interview for La Tribune Dimanche

Quote: "Baltic countries are the most vulnerable, and their concern is increasing as the uncertainty is increasing, especially due to the elections in the US. This is where our desire to create a surge in mobilisation and support for Ukraine stems from. We needed to enhance this strategic ambiguity towards Russia in order to send a strong signal that we would remain united."

He added that all Europeans and allies of Ukraine agree that they should do more and do it better. The French Foreign Minister noted that seven countries, specifically France, had signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine, and 25 more countries were in the process of signature.

"There is a certain unity in that in reality, after two years of the conflict, Russia has become more and more aggressive towards us. Everyone agrees that…it would be much worse, if Ukraine disintegrated or Russia won. So Russia must not and cannot win," Séjourné stressed.

He also said that the question is whether Ukraine’s allies would be able to make Russia stop the war in another way, apart from supporting Kyiv as much as they can.

"We must speak the same language with Russia – the language of the balance of forces. We are being very naïve, thinking we must impose our own bans on ourselves, when it is Russia which violates the international law and tries to dictate how the foreign policy of the European countries must be like," French Foreign Minister remarked.

"History gives us several examples of how the strategies of retreat and weakness lead to a stalemate. Those who did not want to die for Danzig in May 1939 only encouraged Adolf Hitler. Even though I believe that history doesn't repeat itself, we must not repeat its mistakes," Séjourné concluded.

Earlier, Séjourné stated that Ukraine did not ask France to send its troops yet Paris "did not rule out anything".

Before that, French leader Emmanuel Macron once again commented on this statement, saying that a possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine "cannot be ruled out". Later he added that his remarks, which have caused a stir, had been carefully thought through.

