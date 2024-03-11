All Sections
Russians hit grain elevator in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Economichna PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 09:16
Russians hit grain elevator in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Photo: Ukrlandfarming press service

The Russians conducted a missile strike on the production facilities of the Ukrainian agricultural company Ukrlandfarming, owned by Ukrainian entrepreneur Oleh Bakhmatiuk, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 9 March.

Source: Ukrlandfarming press service

Details: A 58-year-old employee was injured as a result of the attack. In addition, the production facilities, including the grain elevator, were completely destroyed.

Under the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office's procedural guidance, a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings has been initiated regarding the violation of laws and customs of war.

Law enforcement agency representatives are assessing the scale of the destruction and amount of damage.

