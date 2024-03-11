Ukraine's survival more difficult without extension of EU preferential treatment of hauliers

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Without the extension of the agreement on the liberalisation of road freight transport with the EU, which is due to expire at the end of June 2024, Ukraine will suffer significant economic losses.

Source: Stated by Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Details: He said that the transport visa-free regime with the EU will be extended, as it was in June 2023. The extension of the transport visa-free regime will preserve the ability of Ukrainian carriers to deliver goods into or through the EU without first obtaining the usual permits.

Quote: "Without this, it will be difficult for us to survive. I think everyone is well aware of this. Let me remind you that Ukraine has signed a liberalisation agreement with the EU, not with individual countries. And although we sometimes hear discussions about returning to the permit system, no one will do that - neither Ukraine nor the European Union," Kubrakov said.

Earlier, the European Commission also proposed changes to this agreement, namely:

to make it mandatory to have documents stating that the transport operator is duly authorised to carry out international transport and that they do so in accordance with the Agreement;

to make it mandatory to have specific documents certifying that the transport is directly related to transit or bilateral trade, as required by the Agreement;

to strengthen compliance of road transport operators with laws against fraud or forgery of driver's documents and offences related to road safety (such offences may lead to revocation of the licence);

add a new precautionary clause: if a sufficiently high number of violations of the Agreement come to light in a particular road transport market, its validity may be suspended in that area.

Background:

Previously, Ukraine and the European Union extended the Agreement on the Liberalisation of Road Freight Transport until 30 June 2024.

