EU introduces European Digital Identity Wallet, with Ukraine's participation in pilot project

The European Union has approved the establishment of the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI). Ukraine's Digital Transformation Ministry is taking part in the EU pilot project to test the cross-border interaction of the Diia app (a mobile app, a web portal and a brand of e-governance in Ukraine – ed.).

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister, on Telegram

Details: Member states of the POTENTIAL consortium must present their national wallets to the EU within two years, and prototype testing must be completed by April 2025.

"Ukraine is the only country in the consortium that is not currently an EU member but is already actively involved in shaping the future of electronic identification in the EU. The team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is participating in the EU pilot project to test the cross-border interaction of the Diia app," Fedorov noted.

The minister stressed that once the pilot project has been launched in the EU, Ukrainians will be able to use the Diia there, while Europeans will be able to use their digital wallets in Ukraine.

"The digital wallet will enable people to open a bank account online conveniently and securely, have immediate access to their driving licences on their phones, use electronic signatures and receive electronic medical prescriptions," he continued.

The European Commission is to release unified requirements for EUDI wallets by the end of the first quarter of this year.

