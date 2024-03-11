All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU introduces European Digital Identity Wallet, with Ukraine's participation in pilot project

Economichna PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 13:45
EU introduces European Digital Identity Wallet, with Ukraine's participation in pilot project
Photo: Getty Images

The European Union has approved the establishment of the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI). Ukraine's Digital Transformation Ministry is taking part in the EU pilot project to test the cross-border interaction of the Diia app (a mobile app, a web portal and a brand of e-governance in Ukraine – ed.).

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister, on Telegram

Details: Member states of the POTENTIAL consortium must present their national wallets to the EU within two years, and prototype testing must be completed by April 2025.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine is the only country in the consortium that is not currently an EU member but is already actively involved in shaping the future of electronic identification in the EU. The team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is participating in the EU pilot project to test the cross-border interaction of the Diia app," Fedorov noted.

The minister stressed that once the pilot project has been launched in the EU, Ukrainians will be able to use the Diia there, while Europeans will be able to use their digital wallets in Ukraine.

"The digital wallet will enable people to open a bank account online conveniently and securely, have immediate access to their driving licences on their phones, use electronic signatures and receive electronic medical prescriptions," he continued.

The European Commission is to release unified requirements for EUDI wallets by the end of the first quarter of this year.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: