Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's staff, says Ukraine builds 2000 kilometres of fortifications in three lines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on 11 March to discuss urgent issues, such as the situation at the front, weapon supplies and fortifications construction.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Fortifications are a crucial topic. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal [presented a] report on the pace of constructing new defences. Three-lane defence stretching 2,000 kilometres is a large-scale task, though the pace is good. I look forward to its timely completion."

Details: President Zelenskyy reportedly heard detailed reports from the command on the situation on the battlefield, particularly from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Anatolii Barhylevych, Chief of the General Staff, and on-site commanders. They covered the situation on Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Southern fronts, and marine operations.

In addition, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Oleksandr Kamyshin, Head of Ukraine's Strategic Industries Ministry, reported on the situation with the necessary supplies for the needs of the troops fighting on the firing line.

