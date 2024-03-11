All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU studies impact of Russian agricultural products on European market

European PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 16:00
EU studies impact of Russian agricultural products on European market
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has stated that the EU is constantly monitoring the flow of agricultural products nto the EU, particularly from Ukraine and Russia.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said this at a briefing in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We assess what the impact of those flows are, both for our own agrimarkets, our farmers, and then for the wider question of global food security. As you know, we are taking great care at every stage to ensure that these flows do not lead to any adverse market impact," he said. 

Advertisement:

According to him, the EU will continue to "extremely carefully monitor" these trade flows and, in this context, determine what additional actions should be taken if needed.

In response to the clarifying question of whether the EU's position has changed in not imposing any restrictions on Russian grain and fertilisers in order to avoid raising global market prices, he stated that the EU will continue to study these influences and consider potential steps if necessary.

Agrarian protests have been ongoing for several weeks in the EU member states. Polish farmers, in particular, demand the rejection of the European Union's Green Deal rules, the closure of borders to prevent the influx of agri-food products from outside the EU, and the protection of livestock in Poland.

In February, farmers in Poland organised nationwide protests, blocking border checkpoints with Ukraine and disrupting ports and railways.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: