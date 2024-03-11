EU studies impact of Russian agricultural products on European market

The European Commission has stated that the EU is constantly monitoring the flow of agricultural products nto the EU, particularly from Ukraine and Russia.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said this at a briefing in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We assess what the impact of those flows are, both for our own agrimarkets, our farmers, and then for the wider question of global food security. As you know, we are taking great care at every stage to ensure that these flows do not lead to any adverse market impact," he said.

Advertisement:

According to him, the EU will continue to "extremely carefully monitor" these trade flows and, in this context, determine what additional actions should be taken if needed.

In response to the clarifying question of whether the EU's position has changed in not imposing any restrictions on Russian grain and fertilisers in order to avoid raising global market prices, he stated that the EU will continue to study these influences and consider potential steps if necessary.

Agrarian protests have been ongoing for several weeks in the EU member states. Polish farmers, in particular, demand the rejection of the European Union's Green Deal rules, the closure of borders to prevent the influx of agri-food products from outside the EU, and the protection of livestock in Poland.

In February, farmers in Poland organised nationwide protests, blocking border checkpoints with Ukraine and disrupting ports and railways.

Support UP or become our patron!